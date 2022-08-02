McDonald's worker shot in neck during dispute in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 23-year-old McDonald's employee was shot in the neck during a dispute over food in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

The employee got into an argument - or attempted to intervene in a dispute - with a woman over food inside the eatery at around 7 p.m. Monday.

The dispute spilled outside, where the woman's adult son pulled out a gun and opened fire on the worker.

He was struck in the neck and rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The woman's 20-year-old son was taken into custody at the scene, and charges are pending.

Detectives are still determining the exact nature of the dispute over food.

But the victim does not appear to have any prior connection to the suspect or his mother.

The shooting has similarities to several recent incidents of violence against fast food restaurant workers.

In May, a McDonald's worker was stabbed multiple times defending other employees from an unruly customer in East Harlem.

And in January, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot during an armed robbery inside a Burger King in East Harlem.

