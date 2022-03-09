McDonald's worker stabbed while defending coworkers in East Harlem

The suspect began arguing with employees inside the restaurant at 3rd Avenue and East 117th Street at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The 31-year-old victim intervened and was stabbed multiple times.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled on foot westbound on East 117th Street.
He is described as a black male, 5'11" or 6'0" tall, wearing a black and green jacket.
