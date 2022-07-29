NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

Crystal Cranmore reports from the scene at West 21st Street and 6th Avenue.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police officers got into a shootout responding to a robbery in Chelsea early Friday morning.

It happened at 2:50 a.m., when plainclothes officers who were wearing NYPD windbreakers observed a robbery in progress on West 21st Street at 6th Avenue.

When the officers went to intervene, police said, the suspects fired at them and they returned fire.

No one was struck.

Two suspects fled in a silver Audi Sedan last seen heading westbound on West 21st Street, towards 7th Avenue.

The suspects were generally described as wearing black hoodies.

Police found shell casings outside Doux, a night club on West 21st Street, near the spot of another shooting last week.

This is the same location where a man was shot and a police cruiser struck by gunfire last week, on July 18.

West 21st Street was closed Friday morning between 5th and 6th avenues for the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Columbia graduate student brutally beaten in Manhattan; mother struggles for answers

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.