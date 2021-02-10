Arenas can reopen in NY at 10% capacity starting February 23

People in attendance must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours to attend. Face coverings must be worn, social distancing enforced, and assigned seats are mandatory.
"The Buffalo Bills demonstration program was an unparalleled success. 7,000 people in a stadium, everyone tested. The only stadium to open up for football with testing, believe it or not. The testing to me is key," Governor Cuomo said.
In New York City, the first approved event is the NBA's Brooklyn Nets game vs. the Sacramento Kings at The Barclays Center.
Event plans must be approved by the state Department of Health. This includes hockey, basketball, football, soccer, baseball, music, and other shows.
"Anyone else who is interested they should let us know. This is a difficult time on many, many levels. Personally, emotionally, economically, but we are finding the balance and we are going to be the better for it," Cuomo said.
