Sports

Be Kind: Bronx high school hosts baseball game for visually impaired athletes

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: Bronx high school hosts baseball game for visually impaired athletes

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A high school is giving visually impaired athletes the chance to enjoy a great American pastime.

Monsignor Scanlan High School in the Bronx hosted a baseball game for blind teens and young adults.



Students used special tools during the game to make sure everyone could participate.

Athletes used noisemakers to signal the locations of the bases.

The umpire also yelled audio cues to let players know when they could run.

MORE NEWS | Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID
EMBED More News Videos

A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.



----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbronxnew york citybaseballblindsportsbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
71-year-old man punched in face, police search for suspect
College student from Bronx missing from Buffalo State
3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
NYC municipal workers fighting for option to remain remote
6 people shot in span of 6 hours in Brooklyn
Man from NYC killed, 4 others injured in New Rochelle shooting
Caitlyn Jenner says trans girls in women's sports is 'unfair'
Show More
Bone Appetit: Some Hilton hotels offering special menu for dogs
Florida private school won't employ vaccinated teachers
Undocumented immigrants now eligible for driver's license in NJ
Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
More TOP STORIES News