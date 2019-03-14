Browns fan so excited about Odell Beckham Jr. trade, neighbors call 911

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WABC) -- While New York Giants fans are still coming to grips with losing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns fans are thrilled about their new addition.But one teenage fan was so excited, his neighbors became alarmed.17-year-old Robert Stewart ran through the streets of suburban Shaker Heights, waving his arms and yelling "We got Odell".Some neighbors didn't know what was happening and called 911.Asked what the emergency was, the caller said "I'm calling because there's someone out there in front of our house. We just drove home and he's yelling and screaming and like, flailing his arms.""Got OBJ!", said Robert later. "I was so excited, I couldn't help myself. I was just jumping around my house and my little brother told me to stop but I couldn't because I was so excited."After speaking to Stewart, police told the 911 caller that the teen was simply celebrating a Cleveland Browns trade.She and her kids had a good laugh about the incident.----------