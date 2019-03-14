Sports

Browns fan so excited about Odell Beckham Jr. trade, neighbors call 911

EMBED <>More Videos

A teenager had neighbors concerned over his reaction to the Beckham trade.

By Eyewitness News
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WABC) -- While New York Giants fans are still coming to grips with losing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns fans are thrilled about their new addition.

But one teenage fan was so excited, his neighbors became alarmed.

17-year-old Robert Stewart ran through the streets of suburban Shaker Heights, waving his arms and yelling "We got Odell".

Some neighbors didn't know what was happening and called 911.

Asked what the emergency was, the caller said "I'm calling because there's someone out there in front of our house. We just drove home and he's yelling and screaming and like, flailing his arms."

"Got OBJ!", said Robert later. "I was so excited, I couldn't help myself. I was just jumping around my house and my little brother told me to stop but I couldn't because I was so excited."

After speaking to Stewart, police told the 911 caller that the teen was simply celebrating a Cleveland Browns trade.

She and her kids had a good laugh about the incident.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsfootballcleveland browns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bystander trying to break up NYC subway fight stabbed
Death of 4-month-old baby in NYC hotel deemed homicide
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Gang member pleads guilty in 2005 LI murder of basketball player
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
Show More
'Jersey Shore' club owner: Town discriminates against minorities
NYC shoreline to be extended 2 blocks to combat climate change
'RHONJ' star faces deportation after release from prison
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
More TOP STORIES News