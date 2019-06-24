cam newton

Cam Newton's $1,500 offer to switch seats on plane denied by fellow passenger

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was turned down by a fellow passenger when he offered to pay him $1,500 to switch seats on a flight from Paris to the U.S. on June 21, according to a witness who said he saw it all happen.

Twitter user Elisara Edwards, who posted a video of the exchange, said the 6-foot-5-inch quarterback wanted some extra leg room for the 10-hour flight.

In the video, Newton can be seen talking to a passenger in a seat with no one to the front.

The passenger shook his head to a surprised Newton, who smiled and went back to his seat.

Newton, known for his sense of style especially during post-game appearances, was in Paris for Men's Fashion Week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnccarolina pantherscam newton
CAM NEWTON
Bo Jackson voices concern for Cam Newton: Hits to QB's head scare 'the hell out of me'
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
Cam Newton surprises boy in hospital
Cam Newton: Panthers' Luke Kuechly shouldn't risk long-term health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S. Navy sailor from NJ dies in Afghanistan
Female bike messenger fatally struck by delivery truck in NYC
Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in lottery draw
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019
Man found fatally shot in the head in Connecticut driveway
Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey
Show More
3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
Attorney General responds to Eyewitness News towing investigation
Mets apologize after confrontation with reporter
AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News