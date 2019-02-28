Sports

Dinwiddie (thumb) to return Friday vs. Hornets

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, whose career season was interrupted by January thumb surgery, is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday against theCharlotte Hornets.

Dinwiddie hasn't played since Jan. 23 because of torn ligaments in his right thumb that eventually required surgery.

At the time of the injury, he had moved to second among league reserves in points per game (17.2) and assists (5.0).

Dinwiddie scrimmaged with the Nets' G League affiliate in Long Island on Thursday, paving the way for his return Friday. Brooklyn also plays Saturday in Miami, and the plan is for Dinwiddie to face the Heat, as well.

The Nets are 32-31 this season but just 6-8 since Dinwiddie's absence.

Dinwiddie picks up 29 in Nets' win
Dinwiddie picks up 29 in Nets' win
In Spencer Dinwiddie last game before missing time with a thumb injury, he scored 29 points in the Nets' 114-110 win over the Magic.
