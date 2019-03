Dinwiddie (thumb) to return Friday vs. Hornets

Updated 16 minutes ago

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie , whose career season was interrupted by January thumb surgery, is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets Dinwiddie hasn't played since Jan. 23 because of torn ligaments in his right thumb that eventually required surgery.At the time of the injury, he had moved to second among league reserves in points per game (17.2) and assists (5.0).Dinwiddie scrimmaged with the Nets' G League affiliate in Long Island on Thursday, paving the way for his return Friday. Brooklyn also plays Saturday in Miami, and the plan is for Dinwiddie to face the Heat, as well.The Nets are 32-31 this season but just 6-8 since Dinwiddie's absence.