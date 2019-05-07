Sports

Golfer makes shot from Roosevelt Island to floating barge, giving New Yorkers free beer

Golfer Brooks Koepka made a shot from Roosevelt Island onto a floating barge.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just days before the PGA Championship comes to Long Island, the player who finished second at the Masters come to town early.

Reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka pulled off an incredible shot Monday, hitting a ball from Governor's Island onto a floating barge in the middle of the Hudson River. Koepka hit the barge on his second attempt.

The shot was part of a Michelob Ultra marketing campaign.

The company says because Koepka made the shot, people in New York City can get free Michelob beer on May 16, the first day of the PGA Championship.

