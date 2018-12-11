SPORTS

Collection of items once owned by Yankee legend Babe Ruth going up for auction

EMBED </>More Videos

Several items that once belonged to Babe Ruth will be going up for auction. (Hunt Auctions)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Several items that once belonged to New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth will be going up for auction.

Hunt Auctions will be holding an auction next June at Yankee Stadium where a collection of items from Ruth's personal collection will be offered.

Items include a professional model bat with home run notches from 1926 to 1929, a 1923 Yankees World Championship presentational Spalding trophy and a 1923 Yankees World Champions team autographed ledger sheet.

"The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country," said David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit several charities.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBbaseballNew York Yankeesyankee stadiumauctionNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jackie Bradley Jr., CC Sabathia traveling to London this week
Bench starting to make impact as 76ers host Nets
New York Red Bulls sign defender Tim Parker to three-year deal - sources
Kincks-Cavaliers game invloves intriguing rookie matchup
More Sports
Top Stories
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest released from jail
14-year-old slashed inside NYC school; Suspect arrested
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
57-year-old woman fatally struck in Brooklyn hit and run
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
Teens recall attack at New Jersey mall over parking spot
Mystery text: Search intensifies for missing mom
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Show More
Girl, 6, struck by SUV that fled scene in the Bronx
3 dead, 12 wounded in shooting near Christmas market in France
NYC nanny convicted of shoving baby wipe down infant's throat
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More News