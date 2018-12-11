Several items that once belonged to New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth will be going up for auction.Hunt Auctions will be holding an auction next June at Yankee Stadium where a collection of items from Ruth's personal collection will be offered.Items include a professional model bat with home run notches from 1926 to 1929, a 1923 Yankees World Championship presentational Spalding trophy and a 1923 Yankees World Champions team autographed ledger sheet."The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country," said David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions.A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit several charities.----------