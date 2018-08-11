SPORTS
espn

Jets LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to serve 1-game suspension for violating NFL policy

Rich Cimini
New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended one game for a violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse.

Pierre-Louis was arrested in January as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and charged with several misdemeanors, including marijuana possession.

In March, shortly after signing with the Jets, Pierre-Louis reached a plea deal in Johnson County, Kansas. The marijuana charge will be dropped if he successfully completes a one-year probationary period.

Pierre-Louis signed a two-year, $5.25 million contact with the Jets, including a $2.5 million guarantee. The Jets envision him as a backup and special-teams contributor. He didn't play in Friday night's preseason opener because of an undisclosed injury.

He joins cornerback Rashard Robinson and wide receiver ArDarius Stewart as players who will begin the season on the suspended list. Wide receiver Robby Anderson and linebacker Dylan Donahue also face potential suspensions for the upcoming season.
Related Topics:
sportsespnnflnew york jetskevin pierre louissuspension
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Chapman, Yankees weather heavy rain, hold off Rangers 5-3
Mets' David Wright to play 5 innings in rehab game
Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges
Todd Bowles: Jets have 'three good players' vying for starting QB
More Sports
Top Stories
School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike; no serious injuries reported
Teen charged with attempted murder in Queens police-involved shooting
Woman charged in hit-and-run that critically injured NJ girl on bike
Severe weather causes damage, flooding throughout Tri-State
Truck driver charged with DWI after tourist on bike killed on UWS
Mets' David Wright to play 5 innings in rehab game
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Police: NJ inmate escapes, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Show More
Funeral held for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
NY Rep. Chris Collins stepping down after insider trading charges
'Suicidal' airport employee steals, crashes passenger plane
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
More News