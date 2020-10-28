Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, beat Rays in Game 6

(Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas (WABC) -- Mookie Betts streaked home with a go-ahead run and later homered for good measure as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988, taking advantage of a hotly debated Tampa Bay move to beat the Rays 3-1 in Game 6.

The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell struck out nine and seemed to be in complete control with a 1-0 lead when manager Kevin Cash pulled him with one out and a runner on first in the sixth inning. The Dodgers pounced quickly, and Betts soon dashed home from third base on Corey Seager's infield grounder for a 2-1 edge.

Betts added a solo home run in the eighth.

Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers lost the World Series in 2017 and '18 before winning this title at a neutral site, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Rookie sensation Randy Arozarena hit his record 10th homer in the postseason to account for Tampa Bay's run.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld seriesmlbbaseball
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests over death of Walter Wallace Jr. erupt in violence
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
Zeta could bring rain, snow to NYC area this week
Looters ransack businesses during 2nd night of unrest
6-year-old girl home from hospital after New York school bus crash
The Countdown: What does geography say about political strategy?
Mayor waits in line 3.5 hours to vote, shares his pizza
Show More
Home hosts Titanic-themed Halloween
'Operation Spotlight': 12 arrested in NJ child predator sting
Chrissy Teigen writes emotional essay about losing Jack
Sex cult leader gets 120 years in 'branded women' trial
The new IRS tax brackets are out, so where do you stand?
More TOP STORIES News