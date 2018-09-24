SPORTS

Meet Gritty: The Philadelphia Flyers frightening new mascot

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot. Watch video of the official unveiling on September 24, 2018. (Philadelphia Flyers)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Most teams have furry or friendly mascots that excel at entertaining fans of all ages. And then there's Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot.

Gritty is a "seven-foot, orange, fuzzy creature, who will take an active role in embracing the Flyers community outreach initiatives in the Greater Philadelphia Region," the team said in a statement.

The mascot was officially revealed during an event at the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park on Monday morning, in front of over 600 students from across the Philadelphia School District.

The Flyers say Gritty was uncovered during the construction project that is currently taking place the Wells Fargo Center.

The creature can not only skate and play hockey, but he can also blow smoke out of his ears.

But not everyone is as excited about Gritty as the Flyers.

Luckily for Flyers fans, Gritty is ready to destroy its rival.

Gritty will make his game debut Monday night against the Boston Bruins.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Flyersnhlhockeysportsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Brian Gionta joining Sabres organization after 16 seasons in NHL
Tiger Woods wins first championship in more than 5 years
Giants TE Evan Engram week-to-week with sprained MCL
Gregorius injury overshadows Yankees' wild-card battle
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Woman in videotaped beach arrest indicted on several counts
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
Trump wants green cards limited for immigrants on benefits
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Show More
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Subway passengers sickened after man sprays unknown substance
Mold displaces more than 200 college students from dorm
Security plans, street closures set for UN General Assembly in NYC
More News