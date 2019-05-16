Meet Long Island's first all-female roller derby league the Roller Rebels

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Roller Rebels is league is a member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association, the sport's foremost governing body with more than 270 member leagues.
Each year they host a charity game in which makes contributions through ticket sales to local and national organizations such as the Suffolk County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Dress for Success, The Keep A Breast Foundation, The Wounded Warrior Project, The John Theissen Foundation, Little Shelter, Cohen Childrens Hospital, and Keep Moving Forward: Following Nate.
"I skate because it's the most fun," president Stefanie Calderon said. "I hang out with my friends multiple times a week. We skate we push each other, empower each other, support each other. It's like a family on wheels."
The way the game is played is you have 5 skaters on each team. One of skaters is called the "jammer", they wear the star on their helmet and they are the only team member who can score points during the game.
You must have both teams on the line and once the whistle blows, the jammer has to get through the opposite teams wall of blockers.
This is called their "initial" pass, and after that initial pass the next time they pass an opposite team member they get a point for that person.
The 2019 season for the Long Island Roller Rebels season has just begun and their next upcoming game is set for Saturday, September 28th
