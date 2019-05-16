Sports

Meet Long Island's first all-female roller derby league the Roller Rebels

By Alexandra Ciccarone
SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Roller Rebels is league is a member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association, the sport's foremost governing body with more than 270 member leagues.

Each year they host a charity game in which makes contributions through ticket sales to local and national organizations such as the Suffolk County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Dress for Success, The Keep A Breast Foundation, The Wounded Warrior Project, The John Theissen Foundation, Little Shelter, Cohen Childrens Hospital, and Keep Moving Forward: Following Nate.

"I skate because it's the most fun," president Stefanie Calderon said. "I hang out with my friends multiple times a week. We skate we push each other, empower each other, support each other. It's like a family on wheels."

The way the game is played is you have 5 skaters on each team. One of skaters is called the "jammer", they wear the star on their helmet and they are the only team member who can score points during the game.

You must have both teams on the line and once the whistle blows, the jammer has to get through the opposite teams wall of blockers.

This is called their "initial" pass, and after that initial pass the next time they pass an opposite team member they get a point for that person.

The 2019 season for the Long Island Roller Rebels season has just begun and their next upcoming game is set for Saturday, September 28th
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsseafordcommunity journalistskateboardingoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces run for president
Man arrested in sex abuse of unconscious hospital patient
Museum celebrating the history of the Statue of Liberty opens
71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military, data shows
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and seasonable
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Helicopter goes down in Hudson River off West Side
Show More
Supreme Court should turn down 'Bridgegate' appeal, Feds say
LI couple accused of killing 2 puppies, injuring 3rd
Beaba recalls baby food steam cooker/blender after reports of glass bowls shattering
Massive fire that destroyed HBO miniseries set accidental
MTA, transit union talks heat up as contract deadline nears
More TOP STORIES News