Monday Night Football kicks off with Ravens v. Raiders matchup | Full NFL schedule to be announced

The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network.

The NFL will announce its 2021 schedule on May 12, the league announced.

NEW YORK -- Get ready for the biggest season ever!

The first Monday Night Football game of the NFL's 2021 season kicks off on Sept. 13 with a terrific matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Mike Greenberg made this exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.



The Ravens have been a playoff team in each season since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018. The Raiders, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in coach Jon Gruden's four-year tenure. The matchup is expected to mark the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't miss the first look at the entire 17-game regular-season schedule and an in-depth analysis of every team and division.

Also starting at 8 p.m. ET, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.

The NFL has added an extra season game this year with a goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.

ESPN contributed to this report.
