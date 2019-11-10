Sports

Third baseman Todd Frazier joins fray over Toms River wild turkeys

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is new information on packs of turkeys running wild in New Jersey.

Now, the free agent known to Mets and Yankees fans as 'The Toddfather' is joining the fray.

Third baseman Todd Frazier tweeted about the problem on Saturday afternoon, writing, 'they have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more... Animal Control needs to step up and move these animals ASAP."



Frazier then goes on to say, 'What's it going to take Governor Murphy?'



Animal Control says they are not allowed to bother any wildlife.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstoms rivermonmouth countytodd frazieranimals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed when car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of NJ building
Man fatally stabbed in fight inside NYC homeless shelter
NYCHA investigating after unit put up for rent on Airbnb
Watch the NYC Veterans Day Parade Monday at noon on ABC7
Trump arrives in NYC to attend Veterans Day Parade
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
LI woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Show More
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
2 wanted in thefts of tip jars from restaurants in Queens
New York regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias
Police searching for dump truck driver who killed bicyclist in NYC
Milder temperatures return
More TOP STORIES News