SYRACUSE, New York (WABC) -- The New Rochelle High School football team just won a State Championship - all without its head coach.
New Rochelle captured the third state championship in program history on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse when it defeated McQuaid Jesuit of Rochester 28-0.
The undefeated Huguenots played all three state playoff games without head coach Lou DiRienzo, who was reassigned by the school despite protests by the community and students.
New Rochelle High School football team wins State Championship - all without head coach
