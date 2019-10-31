New Jersey Police Officer running NYC Marathon for 6-year-old brain cancer victim

RAMSEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The energy and courage of Tommy Fitzpatrick has pushed Ramsey Police officer, Matthew Rork, through several marathons. However, running this year's TCS New York City Marathon will be different for Rork.
Tommy, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 lost his battle this past February and Rork will be running the NYC marathon to honor his memory.
"#TommyStrong is something that gets you through and every time that I run through with my shirt on I never hear my name. All I hear is Tommy. Run Tommy, Run harder Tommy," said Rork.
Keeping Tommy's memory alive while raising funds for Tackle Kids Cancer is what motivates Matthew Rork to run through the finish line at this year's marathon.
"When I found out that Tackle Kids Cancer had a charity team I immediately sent an email and told them I want to run for Tommy. It hits home when you've been here for 13 years and it's a way of showing the family that there is other people looking out for you too" said Rork.
The Fitzpatricks continue to honor Tommy's memory through their involvement with Tackle Kids Cancer and are honored that Rork is participating in this year's marathon to honor their son.
"It's wonderful and heartwarming to know that Tommy is inspiring people, great people, like Matthew to do great things like run a marathon to raise money to find a cure for cancer. That Tommy is inspiring people to do that, fills us with joy," said Tommy's father, Andrew Fitzpatrick.
