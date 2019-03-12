Sources: Falcons to sign OL Carpenter, Brown

The Atlanta Falcons are planning to sign a pair of guards in James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, sources told ESPN.
Carpenter, formerly of the New York Jets, intends to sign a four-year deal with the Falcons, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown is planning to join the Falcons from the New York Giants with a three-year deal, a source told ESPN's Vaughn McClure.
The 29-year-old Carpenter was one of the Jets' most reliable and durable players from 2015 to 2018 -- until a Week 10 shoulder injury against the Buffalo Bills resulted in season-ending surgery. Prior to that, he had started 58 straight games for the Jets. Former Jets coach Todd Bowles had been so impressed with Carpenter's toughness and work ethic that he named him a captain last season.
He was a first-round pick (25th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 who never lived up to his draft status. The Seahawks let Carpenter hit free agency in 2015, and the Jets swooped in with a four-year, $19.1 million contract.
Carpenter thrived in the Jets' man blocking scheme, a departure from the zone-based scheme in Seattle. He quickly became the Jets' most consistent lineman in 2015 and 2016, but his performance sputtered in 2017 and 2018, perhaps because the team changed schemes and shifted to more zone runs than before.
Brown has played in 50 games for the Rams and Giants over the past four seasons. He was suspended for two games to start the 2018 season due to a substance abuse violation, was waived by Los Angeles in October and finished the season in New York after the Giants claimed him.
ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.
