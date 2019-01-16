Turkish Government can NOT present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing. 🤷‍♂️



I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US 😂 (True)



I have always been a law-abiding resident. 😇 https://t.co/DxLgvFcTST — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 16, 2019

Turkish prosecutors are seeking an international arrest warrant for New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, accusing him of membership in a terror organization.Sabah newspaper says the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office had also prepared an extradition request for the NBA player.The newspaper says prosecutors are seeking an Interpol "Red Notice" citing Kanter's ties to Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for a failed coup in 2016, and accusing him of providing financial support to his group. Officials at the prosecutor's office could not be reached for comment.Kanter reacted to the report in a tweet Wednesday.Earlier this month, Kanter refused to travel to London for a regular-season NBA game, saying he feared he could be assassinated for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Kanter's Turkish passport was revoked in 2017.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------