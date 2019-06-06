Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors confirm co-owner shoved Raptors' Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, middle, gestures to fans in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Warriors are apologizing after an investor for the team pushed Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry at last night's NBA Finals game.

The investor has been identified as Mark Stevens. The Dubs say there is no place for such interaction between fans-or anyone-and players at an NBA game.

Full statement from the Golden State Warriors:
"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game. Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing."

Check out more stories about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalstoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriorsoracle arenaklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge
Warriors' Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
2019 NBA playoffs: Matchups, schedules, news and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Cadet dead, 22 hurt in cargo truck crash at West Point
Infant dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates NY college
NYPD holds Pride Month safety briefing, launches LGBTQ initiative
Bystanders thwart child kidnapping by man with BB gun, police say
German nurse convicted of murdering 85 patients; gets life
Show More
2 women hit by stray bullets in Queens home speak out
Brother of murdered EMT graduates, gets sister's badge number
AccuWeather: Scattered storms
Pres. Trump attends D-Day 75th anniversary events
2 young girls seriously injured in crash on Staten Island
More TOP STORIES News