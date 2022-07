17-year-old shot and killed in Spring Valley apartment complex parking lot

EMBED >More News Videos The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police in Rockland County are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.Officers found the teenager shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley around 2:30 a.m.They attempted life-saving medical attention, which was continued by medical personnel who arrived shortly thereafter.Medics rushed the victim to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.So far, police have not made any arrests.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Galli at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.