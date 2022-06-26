Colombia stadium collapse: At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands crumble during bullfight

By AICHA EL HAMMAR CASTANO
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands collapse during bullfight in El Espinal, Colombia

EL ESPINAL, Colombia -- At least six people have died and more than 200 were injured after an accident occurred at the venue of a bullfight in Colombia.

The spectators were watching the bullfight in El Espinal, Colombia -- about 100 miles southwest of Bogota -- on Sunday when several stands collapsed, the Tolima Civil Defense told ABC News.

In addition to the six people who died, more than 200 were injured, 10 of which are in serious condition, according to the Tolima Civil Defense.

It is unclear what caused the stands to collapse, ABC News reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The ethics surrounding bullfighting, which involves killing the bull at the end of the contest, has come into question in recent years. While the practice is customary in many Spanish-speaking countries, a judge in Mexico City extended a ban on bullfighting indefinitely earlier this month over complaints that bullfights violated residents' rights to a healthy environment free from violence, The Associated Press reported.

While four states in Mexico have already banned bullfighting, a ban in Mexico City could mark the end of nearly 500 years of bullfighting in Mexico and could threaten the practice internationally, The AP reported.

ABC New's Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collapseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket
NYC Pride March held with renewed urgency after Roe V Wade overturned
Broadway actors express concern over 'mask optional'
8-year-old among injured in 4 separate shootings in Brooklyn
Grandmother killed, child among 4 injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and Thunderstorms
5-alarm fire in NJ rips through 2 homes leaving families displaced
Show More
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
More TOP STORIES News