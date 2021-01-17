Some Manhattan Starbucks closed Sunday due to expected protests

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Select Starbucks stores throughout Manhattan were closed on Sunday due to expected protests.

A Starbucks official said out of an abundance of caution and with partner and customer safety top of mind, the decision was made to close the stores.

Eyewitness News stopped by two Starbucks locations and both had signs posted on their window that said they were temporarily closed.

Operations are expected to resume on Monday.

So far no major protests or disruptions have been reported in NYC.

RELATED | 2 New York men accused of participating in Capitol breach: FBI

Meanwhile, some state capitols are closed, fences are up and extra police are in place at statehouses across the U.S. as authorities brace for potentially violent demonstrations over the coming days.

The stepped-up security measures were intended to safeguard seats of government from the type of violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when a supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote.

The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests at the nation's Capitol and all 50 state capitol buildings beginning this weekend.

Some social media messages had targeted Sunday for demonstrations, though it remained unclear how many people might show up.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE NEWS: Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
EMBED More News Videos

They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.



Related topics:
manhattannew york cityproteststarbucksus capitolstore closing
