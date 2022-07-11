2 teens killed, 1 critical in Staten Island crash, police say

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two teens were killed and another person is in critical condition after an accident on Staten Island.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on 6600 Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville. Police say a black SUV and a red Mustang collided.

There were four people inside the Mustang. Of the four occupants, police say a 15-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman died.

Another woman who was inside the Mustang is in critical condition. Her age is unknown.



An investigation is ongoing. It is unclear what caused the crash.

MORE NEWS | NYC health officials urge return to indoor masking
EMBED More News Videos

Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tottenvillenew york citystaten islandteen killedaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 people shot during pool party at Long Island mansion
Senator Schumer tests positive for COVID, spokesperson says
15-year-old arrested in subway stabbing death of another teen
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
5 people hurt in shooting at boardwalk in Coney Island
Relative of Queens man shot and killed by police speaks out
Officials to announce safety measures amid Long Island shark attacks
Show More
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Dead 25-foot humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
AccuWeather: Nice day
More TOP STORIES News