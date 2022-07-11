2 teens killed, 1 critical in Staten Island crash, police say

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on 6600 Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville. Police say a black SUV and a red Mustang collided.
There were four people inside the Mustang. Of the four occupants, police say a 15-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman died.
Another woman who was inside the Mustang is in critical condition. Her age is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing. It is unclear what caused the crash.
MORE NEWS | NYC health officials urge return to indoor masking
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.