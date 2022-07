2 teens killed, 1 critical in Staten Island crash, police say

EMBED >More News Videos Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two teens were killed and another person is in critical condition after an accident on Staten Island.It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on 6600 Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville. Police say a black SUV and a red Mustang collided.There were four people inside the Mustang. Of the four occupants, police say a 15-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman died.Another woman who was inside the Mustang is in critical condition. Her age is unknown.An investigation is ongoing. It is unclear what caused the crash.