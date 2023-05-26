Staten Island Ferry service experiencing 'significant changes' due to workers calling out sick

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Staten Island Ferry service is experiencing "significant changes" due to what officials say is the result of many workers calling out sick and are advising the public to avoid non-essential travel on the ferry.

The New York City Department of Transportation said that on Thursday morning, "the vast majority of Captains, Assistant Captains, and Mates scheduled to operate Staten Island Ferry vessels that afternoon called out sick."

They said that this, combined with a national marine worker shortage, has resulted in "significant changes" to the Staten Island Ferry service.

Officials say that captains and both assistant captains called out for the midnight runs and on Thursday morning, the one additional captain on standby also called out.

According to the NYC DOT, a full crew needed to operate a boat includes one captain, one assistant captain, and three mates.

The NYC DOT says there was only enough staff on hand to operate the service on an hourly basis Thursday afternoon and evening.

They are encouraging the public to "avoid non-essential travel on the ferry and use alternate modes of transportation where possible."

"The city is focused on ensuring that ferry riders can get to their destination safely, and we will continue to keep New Yorkers informed," the NYC DOT said.

