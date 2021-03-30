Personal Finance

Still no stimulus money? Here's how to uncover the status of your check

By Diane Wilson
While the IRS continues to send the third round of stimulus payments, many are still left waiting with empty bank accounts.

The IRS said the first batch of payments primarily was sent to eligible taxpayers who provided direct deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 returns, including people who don't typically file a return but who successfully used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year. The IRS said it has already disbursed approximately 127 million payments worth approximately $325 billion.

WATCH: Scammers take to social media to trick you into handing over your third stimulus payment
The third round of stimulus payments are hitting bank accounts, but not all at the same time which is creating an opportunity for scammers.



If you never got your first or second stimulus payment, the only way to get it now is to file what's known as a Recovery Rebate Credit. You must do this on your 2020 taxes, even if you don't file taxes, you can still file for this credit.

How to File for a Recovery Rebate Credit

For the third stimulus payment, thirty million Americans who receive Social Security, Veterans Administration or Railroad Retirement benefits are still waiting for their money. Lawmakers pushed the Social Security Administration and IRS to get those funds out as quickly as possible. Last week, the Social Security Administration said it provided the IRS with the necessary information so payments could be made by the IRS.

WATCH: Child tax credit: Payment distribution may be delayed, IRS chief warns
The child tax credit included in the COVID relief bill heading to President Joe Biden's desk would help reduce the number of children living in poverty by more than half, according to experts.



An exact date when the third round of stimulus payments will be made to those recipients has not been announced yet.

If the Get My Payment tool gives you the message that says "Payment Status Not Available." Don't panic! According to the IRS, this message doesn't mean you're not eligible or that you won't receive a payment, you'll likely just have to wait until the payment is issued to get a status update.

If you did not get a direct deposit, check your mail. The IRS is sending paper checks and prepaid debit cards, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card.

The IRS is asking you don't call them about the status of your third stimulus. Instead, if you received a confirmation letter (Notice 1444 or Notice 144-B) from the IRS saying your payment was issued, but you didn't get it, you can request an IRS payment trace. You can learn more about how to do that here.

WATCH: Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes yet?
Nina Pineda clears up the confusion on taxes and stimulus payments.

