Gold monstrance stolen from Bronx Roman Catholic church

Police put out a grainy picture of the person they are looking for.
According to police, someone entered Saint Barnabas Roman Catholic Church on East 241 St on Friday morning.
The suspect stayed inside the church for about an hour before entering the lower level.
They say the suspect then stole a religious vessel, called a Monstrance, which was made of solid gold.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
