Straight Up Abilities welcomes students of all abilities

LOS ANGELES -- Straight Up Abilities is a professional performance art training program that helps students of all abilities gain confidence, have fun, and dance!
Robin Olive, founder, and CEO of the Los Angeles-based small business wanted to create a space where students with intellectual or physical disabilities could be themselves while also living out their passions and dreams.
"When I dance, I feel like I'm a superstar," says one of the dance school's students, John Tucker.
