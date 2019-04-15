Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A Fordham University student has died after falling from a bell tower early Sunday.Police say a group of seniors decided to climb the tower on the campus in Keating Hall around 3 a.m. to get a view of the city skyline.Sydney Monfries, 22, a senior at Fordham College at Rose Hill, managed to climb to the top and then subsequently fell 30 to 40 feet inside the tower. NYPD officers were forced to carry out a high-angle rescue in order to get to Monfries.When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found her lying on the ground inside the tower with trauma to her head and body.She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she later died.University officials are investigating how the group of students gained access to the tower.While students say getting inside the tower is a 'must do,' many say they have never heard of being allowed inside."Being in that building, there's no sort of methodology or way to have access to that, in my personal opinion. Don't really know how they got up there," says student Sean Johnson.Another student, Emma Azizo, says she thinks it's scary and dangerous."I really feel bad for the person, I don't think they went up there with the intention thinking it was possible to fall," she said.----------