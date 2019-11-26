Student sexually assaulted inside Kingsborough Community College bathroom

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A female student was sexually assaulted on the campus of Kingsborough Community College on Tuesday, according to police.The woman told authorities that after she entered the bathroom in the library, she felt a presence behind her.Police say she was pushed into one of the bathroom stalls from behind by a man she did not know.The man attempted to lock the door behind him and then tried to sexually assault her, but the woman managed to get away and contact college authorities.Kingsborough's Public Safety officers responded immediately and notified the police.The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.The college issued a statement, saying, "This incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD. The college is taking all measures to safeguard its students, faculty and staff. The safety and security of our campus community is our first priority."The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------