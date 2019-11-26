Student sexually assaulted inside Kingsborough Community College bathroom

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A female student was sexually assaulted on the campus of Kingsborough Community College on Tuesday, according to police.

The woman told authorities that after she entered the bathroom in the library, she felt a presence behind her.

Police say she was pushed into one of the bathroom stalls from behind by a man she did not know.

The man attempted to lock the door behind him and then tried to sexually assault her, but the woman managed to get away and contact college authorities.

Kingsborough's Public Safety officers responded immediately and notified the police.

The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The college issued a statement, saying, "This incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD. The college is taking all measures to safeguard its students, faculty and staff. The safety and security of our campus community is our first priority."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citymanhattan beachassaultattempted sex assaultcollege student
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Council passes ban on flavored vaping products
Koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral
New tree decoration to fix Holland Tunnel letter 'A' problem
New Jersey-based craft store A.C. Moore to close all its stores
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Teen from Africa celebrating 1st Thanksgiving after heart surgery
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
Show More
Thanksgiving forecast: Strong winds could disrupt holiday plans
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
Video shows brutal attack, robbery outside NYC apartment building
More TOP STORIES News