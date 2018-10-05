Students burned during science experiment at Bronx school

Two students were injured during a science experiment at their school in the Bronx Friday.Authorities say the students were burned in the chemistry lab just after 1:30 p.m. at the Bronx International High School in the Morrisania section.A 17-year-old girl suffered burns to the arm and face. The second student's injuries were unclear.They were rushed to the hospital to be treated for various injuries.The Department of Education released the following statement:"FDNY and EMS immediately responded to this serious incident, and students are in stable condition being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The safety of our students is our top priority, and FDNY is conducting a thorough investigation. The lab will be out of use until it is completed."----------