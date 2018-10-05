Students burned during science experiment at Bronx school

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
Two students were injured during a science experiment at their school in the Bronx Friday.

Authorities say the students were burned in the chemistry lab just after 1:30 p.m. at the Bronx International High School in the Morrisania section.

A 17-year-old girl suffered burns to the arm and face. The second student's injuries were unclear.

They were rushed to the hospital to be treated for various injuries.

The Department of Education released the following statement:

"FDNY and EMS immediately responded to this serious incident, and students are in stable condition being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The safety of our students is our top priority, and FDNY is conducting a thorough investigation. The lab will be out of use until it is completed."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceschoolstudent safetyNew York CityMorrisaniaBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
Man slashed in Times Square during possible dancer fight
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Senate votes to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Whisper
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
Mom charged with assault after 1-year-old girl dies, son hurt
Show More
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
Man arrested in NYC attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
LI karate teacher accused of sexually abusing teen student
Suspect caught on camera in Brooklyn sex assault
90-year-old driver survives crash off railroad tunnel
More News