Philadelphia Union teams up with Subaru to help local dogs find forever homes

Chester, PA -- Before every home game, fans can gather at the Subaru Pet Plaza to meet and greet cuddly pups in need of a forever home. Working with local shelters, the hope is to unite adoptable dogs with loving fans."Fans should come out to Subaru Pet Plaza, because it's an excellent opportunity to spend time with your family to get to know these dogs that are looking for a home," says Michelle Rosar, Sr. Director of Partnership Marketing with Philadelphia Union.On Sunday, October 24, the Philadelphia Union in partnership with Subaru, is hosting theat the Plaza at Subaru Park."We're inviting the community members to bring their dogs down and participate in a whole plethora of fun events that we have planned," says Kirsten Anderson, Love Promise Community Commitment Specialist at Subaru.This adoption fair will have many adoptable dogs, and Subaru will cover the adoption costs. There will be a costume contest, games, and giveaways. The event will be held from 10am to 4pm.Sunday, October 2410am to 4pmSubaru Plaza at Subaru Park1 Stadium DriveChester, PA 19013