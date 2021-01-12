Man hit in head with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform

It happened at the 175th Street station in Washington Heights around 11 a.m. Sunday, on the southbound A train platform.
Authorities say the 46-year-old victim was waiting for the train when he was struck in the head from behind with the hammer.
TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
Before the attack, the suspect reportedly yelled, "I'm going to (expletive) someone up."
He then fled the scene, while the victim went to a token booth clerk attendant for help.
He was treated for head pain at the scene but refused further medical attention.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip