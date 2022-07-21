Suspect wanted for spitting on, attacking man with expandable baton on subway in Brooklyn

The suspect approached a 41-year-old man and spit in his face, according to police.
When the victim began recording him, the man grabbed an expandable baton, and began hitting him, then punching him in the face.
The incident happened on a southbound N train yesterday near the Fort Hamilton Avenue subway stop.
The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
