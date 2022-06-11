Man wanted for putting woman in chokehold, slashing her in random NYC subway attack

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man after a woman was put in a chokehold and slashed in the neck in a random subway attack in Manhattan.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday as the 19-year-old woman was walking down the stairs at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station, where she was placed in a chokehold and slashed multiple times on the neck and back by a suspect.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lenox Healthplex for her injuries and is in stable condition.



The unknown attacker took off and cops are on the lookout for the suspect.

Police have released surveillance video and images of the suspect, hoping that it will lead to an arrest.

They describe him as approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5'10'' and 180 pounds with a medium build. They say he has short, curly, black hair, a full black beard and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, black sneakers and a black and white bandana on his head.

Anyone with information in regard to the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are kept confidential.

