Man wanted for putting woman in chokehold, slashing her in random NYC subway attack

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday as the 19-year-old woman was walking down the stairs at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station, where she was placed in a chokehold and slashed multiple times on the neck and back by a suspect.
The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lenox Healthplex for her injuries and is in stable condition.
The unknown attacker took off and cops are on the lookout for the suspect.
Police have released surveillance video and images of the suspect, hoping that it will lead to an arrest.
They describe him as approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5'10'' and 180 pounds with a medium build. They say he has short, curly, black hair, a full black beard and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, black sneakers and a black and white bandana on his head.
Anyone with information in regard to the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are kept confidential.
ALSO READ | Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube