Man, 76, stabbed in torso by panhandler near 34th Street subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical, but stable condition after he was stabbed in the torso by a panhandler, according to police.

Officials say the 76-year-old victim was approached by the suspect at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man refused to give the panhandler money at 35th Street and 6th Avenue. When he walked away from the panhandler, the suspect stabbed the man in the torso, authorities said.

Officials say the victim stumbled into the subway station looking for help.

The man was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made.

Police have been reporting that subway crime is currently down.

