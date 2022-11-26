Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: Police

Three women got into an argument at the Rockaway avenue station and one was pushed onto the tracks during the incident.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A woman was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn during an early-morning fight.

Police say three women were walking down the stairs at the Rockaway Avenue station on Saturday morning, when they began to argue on the platform.

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly pushed onto the train tracks by one or both of the other women, police say.

A good Samaritan helped the victim off the train tracks as the two other women ran from the station.

Police say the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital with a wrist injury and is in stable condition

There is no information on what the argument was about or whether the three women knew each other before the incident.

Police say there was no train entering the station when the woman was pushed onto the tracks.

