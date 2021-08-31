Exclusive: Victim said her calls for help were unheard after disturbing sex abuse on subway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10988239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The owner's tears and nervous chirps from the cougar as we drove her away painfully drives home the many victims of this horrendous trade and myth that wild animals belong anywher

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who exposed himself and placed his genitals on a subway rider on Manhattan.The incident was reported Monday around 11:30 p.m. a southbound 1 train as it approached the 28th Street station.The college student said it was only her and the suspect on the train when she was suddenly sexually assaulted."I immediately felt something on my arm and when I turned his ***** was out and he touched me with it," she exclusively told Eyewitness News.Authorities say the 23-year-old victim got off the train, along with the suspect, at the station and that is when she confronted him."I didn't freeze, I just immediately said 'What do you think you're doing? Why are you touching me?'" the victim said.When she started to take pictures of him, he allegedly grabbed her phone out of her hand and threw it to the ground.Police say he then shoved her and she shoved him back before he ran away.The victim was not physically injured but she said she screamed for help and her calls were unanswered.She felt unheard."After I entered the platform and I was just screaming and chasing after him and he had pushed me, all of that, people saw and just didn't do anything," she said. "I've been seeing so many Asian American stories out there. Just the hate crimes going on... and so I thought to myself, whether this was a hate crime or not, if I ever get into an altercation, I wanna stick up for myself."The victim is hoping next time this suspect sees a victim who looks like her, he won't assume she won't fight back.She is so shaken by the attack she didn't take the train Tuesday, but is still strong enough to use her voice and speak out.The suspect is described as in his 30s, around 5 feet 11 inches tall to 6 feet tall, and about 180 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------