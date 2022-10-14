Woman trapped and robbed in MTA subway turnstile in Queens

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Frightening surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a man pinning a young woman inside a full-height subway turnstile and robbing her.

It happened at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the 63 Drive - Rego Park station in Queens.

The video shows the trapped 26-year-old victim struggling with the suspect before the man snatches the woman's wallet from her hand and runs off.

The woman was not physically injured.

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.