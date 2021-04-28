Subway stabbing suspect sought by NYPD after attack in the Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Bronx subway stabing suspect sought

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing inside a Bronx subway station.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on the platform at East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue.

Police say a man was stabbed and taken to Lincoln Hospital.



He's in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | 91-year-old grandmother in hospice scammed out of $9K
EMBED More News Videos

A 91-year-old grandmother in hospice care in the East Village is speaking out after becoming the victim of a heartless scam



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxmtanypdsubway crimecrimestoppersstabbingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'
NY Senate moving to end alcohol-with-food restriction on restaurants
Man punched in head, neck inside Manhattan CVS
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Body found wrapped in tarp along highway in NJ
AccuWeather: Summer preview
COVID Vaccine Updates: India tops 200,000 dead
Show More
Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Tsakos
NYC Councilman removed from office after pleading guilty to tax fraud
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Cuomo to explore legal options to overturn census count
9-year-old chess champ credits game for making difference in his life
More TOP STORIES News