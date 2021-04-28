Subway stabbing suspect sought by NYPD after attack in the Bronx

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on the platform at East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue.
Police say a man was stabbed and taken to Lincoln Hospital.
He's in stable condition.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | 91-year-old grandmother in hospice scammed out of $9K
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip