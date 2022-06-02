Suffolk County officers will begin wearing body cameras starting in July

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced that 130 officers at the 7th precinct will begin wearing body cameras in July.
"Not only does this comprehensive management and training tool help tell the true narrative of what happened during any incident or interaction with police, it encourages lawful and respectful interactions between police officers and the public," Harrison said.
The department is currently testing out a small number of SPCD officers with body cameras.
This comes as part of a larger initiative to increase transparency and accountability in the Suffolk County police department.
"Our body-worn camera program will highlight good police work where needed and ensure that everyone is treated justly and fair," Bellone said. "This program will protect our officers, ensure accountability, and build upon the public trust."
Bellone said $24 million would be spent over five years to purchase the cameras and implement training.
Officers will receive four hours of train on the department's policies around the body cameras and how to use them.
