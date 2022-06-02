Suffolk County officers will begin wearing body cameras starting in July

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police officers in Suffolk County will soon have to wear body cameras in the next phase of the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced that 130 officers at the 7th precinct will begin wearing body cameras in July.



"Not only does this comprehensive management and training tool help tell the true narrative of what happened during any incident or interaction with police, it encourages lawful and respectful interactions between police officers and the public," Harrison said.

The department is currently testing out a small number of SPCD officers with body cameras.

ALSO READ: Tips to beat the heat as summer-like weather arrives
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.



This comes as part of a larger initiative to increase transparency and accountability in the Suffolk County police department.

"Our body-worn camera program will highlight good police work where needed and ensure that everyone is treated justly and fair," Bellone said. "This program will protect our officers, ensure accountability, and build upon the public trust."

Bellone said $24 million would be spent over five years to purchase the cameras and implement training.

Officers will receive four hours of train on the department's policies around the body cameras and how to use them.

READ MORE: New York suspends gas tax for rest of year
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended, and some counties are going further.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Man arrested for allegedly gunning down food delivery worker in Queens
NY gun reform bills vote expected as Adams announces 'gun czar'
Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run of mother of 5 in Suffolk County
AccuWeather: Late Showers
Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction upheld by appeals court
Show More
FDA audited over baby formula crisis
Livery driver shot in front of dispatch office in the Bronx
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Memorable moments from Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign
Distraught teen told of Cosby sex abuse in '75, friend testifies
More TOP STORIES News