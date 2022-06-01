New York suspends gas tax for rest of year starting Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11901247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gas prices in the Tri-State area are still well above the national average, but New York drivers will get a little relief starting today.That's because effective on June 1, New York is suspending its gas tax for the rest of the year.Jessica Langer gassed up on Tuesday at $4.83 a gallon. If she had waited until this morning, she could have saved $2.15 on that fill up."That's fantastic, I wish it could keep going down that way we could all afford gas cause I have a lot of friends and family that are spending a lot of money ... we don't get a lot of money," Langer told Eyewitness News Tuesday afternoon.The state is suspending its 16-cent per gallon tax on gasoline, joining a number of other states, including Connecticut, that are trying to ease the pain at the pump.The law also allows for counties to lower local taxes as well. In Rockland County, that means another 8-cent per gallon reduction."Nobody expected gas to be $4 or $5 a gallon when we were budgeting -- gas was $2 a gallon, so we said ok that's what the budget is, that's what we're gonna stay within, we'll return the rest to the people," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.Amy Schwartz knew about Wednesday's changes, so she filled up Tuesday with just enough to get into the city and will top off after the discounts take effect."They do help, I have to put premium in this car and I try to figure out, ok today I'm going here and get all my stuff done at once and what am I doing tomorrow," Schwartz said.Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties will also institute reductions on top of the state suspension. Meaning drivers can save a few bucks, unless of course, the actual price goes up. Which is what some fear will happen.