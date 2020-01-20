Sunday marks 20th anniversary of deadly Seton Hall dorm fire

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the deadly dorm fire at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.
The university held its annual memorial mass with a number of survivors in attendance.
Flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m. on January 19th, 2000 inside a lounge in Boland Hall. Three students were killed - 58 others were injured.
The cause of the fire remained a mystery for years until two students admitted they had set a banner in the lounge on fire.
