Sunday marks 20th anniversary of deadly Seton Hall dorm fire

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the deadly dorm fire at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.The university held its annual memorial mass with a number of survivors in attendance.Flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m. on January 19th, 2000 inside a lounge in Boland Hall. Three students were killed - 58 others were injured.The cause of the fire remained a mystery for years until two students admitted they had set a banner in the lounge on fire.----------