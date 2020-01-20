Sunday marks 20th anniversary of deadly Seton Hall dorm fire

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the deadly dorm fire at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

The university held its annual memorial mass with a number of survivors in attendance.

Flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m. on January 19th, 2000 inside a lounge in Boland Hall. Three students were killed - 58 others were injured.

The cause of the fire remained a mystery for years until two students admitted they had set a banner in the lounge on fire.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south orangeessex countyfirecollege
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway service suspended after water main break floods tracks
Woman dragged into alley, raped in Queens
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
Journalist recalls shadowing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for two weeks
Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits Africa
Show More
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
LI district plagued by health concerns to relocate students
Man arrested, female gunman still sought in NYC shooting
Here are the snowfall totals for NYC area
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
More TOP STORIES News