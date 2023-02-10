Super Bowl will be streamed in Times Square on 18,000-square-foot screens

It will be the first time that the event with be broadcasted in the crossroads of the world. You can watch the Eagles and the Chiefs at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street.

TIMES SQUARE -- If a traditional Super Bowl party isn't your thing, Times Square may be a great option.

TSX Entertainment will show the big game on its 18,000-square-foot digital screen overlooking Times Square.

It will be the first time that the event with be broadcasted in the crossroads of the world. You can watch the Eagles and the Chiefs at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street.

Sound from the game will be available through the audience's mobile phones.

If watching the game on that big screen is not enough for you, don't worry.

You can watch Rihanna return to the stage, for the first time since becoming a mom, as she performs in what we know will be an awesome halftime show.

WATCH | Robin Roberts surprises nurses at NYC hospital 10 years later

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.