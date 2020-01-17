Fashion Friday: From Zendaya's breastplate to Vanessa Hudgens' dreamy dress

Zendaya's fashion evolution over the years has been impressive to say the least. The 23-year-old actress solidified her fashion cred at the Critics' Choice Awards, donning a fuchsia Tom Ford breastplate. The sculpted bustier was balanced by a flowing skirt and Zendaya's cascading braids. But she wasn't the only one to wear the look--Gwyneth Paltrow can be seen in the same form-fitting body armor on the cover of the February 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar.
"Little Women" star Florence Pugh has been on a fashion winning streak on the red carpet. The Academy Award-nominated actress continued to shine in a bejeweled silver Prada gown. Her look was enhanced with unique dangling crystal earrings, making her stand out at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway was dipped in silver and gold at the awards show. The actress showed off her post-baby body in a sexy and sparkly Versace gown. Hathaway even topped off the shimmery look with bold diamond ear cuffs, making her stand out on the carpet.
Jennifer Lopez is known for her diverse styles: street chic, sexy, edgy, over-the-top and more. However, Williams' favorite look by Lopez is her timeless and classic style. The actress was simply stunning in her backless, champagne mermaid gown at the Critics' Choice Awards. The dress was adorned with a diamond trim and satin train, living up to Hollywood glam standards.
Of course, no red carpet is complete without fashion icon Billy Porter. The "Pose" star made his mark on the Critics' Choice Awards carpet with his two-toned green jumpsuit. The piece was custom-made for Porter by Hogan McLaughlin, but what really made the actor's look stand out was his butterfly body art.
According to Porter's Instagram, the hand-painted butterflies "continue[s his] theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free." Porter continued his post to say, "Just like the beautiful ladies from [Pose], we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures."
Switching gears to the Amazon Studios TCA press tour this week, supermodel Heidi Klum took a fashion risk wearing a colorful pop-art pantsuit. The ensemble was covered in pink dragons and tigers, but paid off to create a standout look.
Vanessa Hudgens stole the show at the "Bad Boys for Life" world premiere in Hollywood with her dreamy white gown. The asymmetrical dress was complete with a sequined bodice, feathers, chiffon skirt and a thigh-high slit.
Tune in every Friday to see which celebrities make Williams' top fashion stars of the week.
Join On The Red Carpet on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.
- "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
- "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
- "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
- "The 92nd Academy Awards" - 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT
- "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
- "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)