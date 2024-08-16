Susan Lorincz, woman who fatally shot neighbor Ajike Owens through door, found guilty

Authorities say Ajike "AJ" Owens was shot through the door of her neighbor's home near Ocala, Florida. Susan Louise Lorincz, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm.

OCALA, Fla. -- Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman who fatally shot her neighbor Ajike "AJ" Owens through a closed door in June 2023, was found guilty Friday of first-degree felony manslaughter.

Lorincz faces 30 years in prison.

The six-person panel was seated on Monday and began deliberating on Friday shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET after prosecutors and the defense presented their closing arguments in a case that gained national attention.

Lorincz shot Owens, a Black mother of four, through a closed door in the presence of her now 10-year-old son after she went to speak with Lorincz about a dispute over Owens' children playing near her home, according to a June 6, 2023, statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

A protester holds a poster of Ajike Owens and demands the arrest of a woman who killed her during a rally at the Marion County Courthouse, June 6, 2023, in Ocala, Fla. AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Lorincz, who is white, was arrested on June 6, 2023, and charged with first-degree felony manslaughter for fatally shooting Owens on June 2, 2023, in Ocala, Florida. She pleaded not guilty on July 10, 2023, and was held on a $150,000 bond. If convicted, Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

This image taken from video provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows Susan Lorincz, center, after her arrest in Ocala, Fla., Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP

Anthony Thomas, attorney for the family of Owens, told ABC News in a statement after the jury was sworn in on Monday that the family is "disappointed in the all-white jury that was selected to determine the outcome" of this case.

"We would have wanted the jury to be more diverse. But we believe in equal justice, so we are going to see what happens," added family attorney Ben Crump in a statement to ABC News.

"Historically, jurors in America have not reflected the diversity of America," Crump continued. "We want to believe in our heart that any juror looking at this situation will administer justice. We must make sure that AJ Owens' death is not in vain. We keep the faith that the American justice system works for people like AJ Owens, as well."

How the trial unfolded

A host of neighbors, including two children, sheriff's deputies, a 911 dispatcher and operator, crime scene investigators and forensic experts were among those who testified during the trial.

Prosecutors argued that Lorincz should be found guilty because she fatally shot an "unarmed" Owens through a "locked" door.

"Ms. Owens was banging on the door telling the defendant to come out," state attorney Rich Buxman said in his closing argument. "Belief that there was an immediate or imminent danger, such that deadly force was necessary at that time, was simply unreasonable because there was no imminent danger. And that word imminent is very important. It's included in the law for a reason... If Miss Owens would somehow have managed to bust through this locked, dead bolted metal door, entered her house and started coming at her, the defendant may have had a right to shoot because that danger would have then been imminent."

The defense argued that Lorincz should be found not guilty because she was acting in self-defense because she feared for her life.

"The law says you should only convict someone if you're convinced they're guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.... If you're back there and you're deliberating and you're thinking, 'Man, she had some medical issues. She did live alone. She had these prior run-ins with Ajike, I could see how she could be scared of her.'" Amanda Sizemore, Lorincz's attorney, said in her closing argument. "And if you have reasonable doubt, you should find Ms. Lorincz not guilty because that is what the law says. And each and every one of you took an oath to follow the law."

A focus of the state's argument was on the first 911 call that Lorincz made to report "trespassing" on June 2, 2023 - minutes before she ended up shooting Owens.

"No matter the outcome, I am committed to honoring my daughter Ajike's memory by continuing to seek justice, not only for her but for every family who has faced a similar loss," Pamela Dias, Owens' mother, told ABC News through a statement sent by her attorneys. "This trial has been an incredibly difficult journey, but I believe in the power of truth and justice."

Susan Lorincz's attorney did not respond to ABC News' request for a statement.

According to witnesses, including the sheriff's deputies who responded to the shooting, law enforcement was already on their way to Lorincz's home when the shooting occurred because she had called 911 to report three children - one Latino and two Black - were "trespassing" on her property.

During the trial the locked door became a focus of the state's argument and the subject of cross examination during the testimony of various witnesses.

The defense claimed that Owens told Lorincz that she was going to "kill" her and was trying to "break" in Lorincz's front door that they argued was "damaged."

The state zeroed in on this claim during the testimony on Tuesday of Lorincz's former landlord Charles Gabbard.

Gabbard testified that, prior to the shooting, he had repaired a jam on Lorincz's front door. He said that her door was "structurally sound" after he repaired it, despite some cosmetic damage. He said that the door was sturdy and had a chain, a deadbolt and a lock.

During cross-examination, Gabbard said that Lorincz did not tell him how the door was damaged but that "it was clear that someone slammed" the door. He said that after repairing it, he was planning to replace Lorincz's door at some point. Asked by Lorincz's attorney if the crack in the door was "substantial," Gabbard said, "Yes."

"Susan Lorincz told detectives, 'I really thought she was going to break my door down,'" Sizemore said. "'I really thought that I saw the door moving.' And I really believe that. I honest to God believe that is what she said. She reasonably believed that. We heard Susan tell the detectives, 'I heard Ms. Owens say, 'I'm going to [ expletive ] kill you.' ... I heard the door crack, and when I heard that door crack, I fired.'"