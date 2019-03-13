Suspect allegedly bit off bar bouncer's pinky finger in Queens when he was denied entry

EMBED <>More Videos

The suspect is accused of attacking the bouncer at El California Sports Bar.

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who bit off another man's finger when he couldn't get into a bar in Queens.

The suspect is accused of attacking the bouncer at El California Sports Bar in Jackson Heights.

It happened back on February 16th at around 4:05 a.m.

Police say when the bouncer would not let the suspect in because the bar was closing, he bit the man's pinky finger off.

Doctors were able to reattach his finger.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, with a medium build, dark close-cut hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a black jacket with Japanese iconography inscribed throughout.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
jackson heightsqueensnew york cityattackbiting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
150 residents displaced by massive Yonkers building fire
Man killed while crossing street in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday
Dick's to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
Source: Bell plans to join Jets for 4 years, $52.5 million
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
Show More
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home
R. Kelly expected in court Wednesday in child support case
Giants trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
More TOP STORIES News