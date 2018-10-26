OPA-LOCKA, Florida (WABC) --A Department of Justice spokesperson confirms that one person is in custody in Florida in connection with the pipe bombs that have been mailed to several prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump.
The suspect was only identified as a man in his 50s. A press conference will be held at the Department of Justice at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Authorities have now recovered 12 packages as part of the widening investigation into suspected bombs, after devices were discovered in Florida and New York City Friday morning.
The 11th package was recovered at or near Opa-locka, Florida, and was addressed to Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. It was found during an oversight search of that facility, according to a law enforcement official.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released a statement on Twitter about the package sent to Booker.
Saddened and angered that an explosive device was sent to @CoryBooker’s office. @NJOHSP is working closely with federal, state, and local partners to monitor the situation and coordinate our response. Grateful to law enforcement for keeping us safe from these acts of terror.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 26, 2018
The 12th device was discovered at the 52nd Street post office in Manhattan and was addressed to Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper via CNN.
Investigators were led to South Florida in part by forensic evidence obtained from the packages and from US Postal Service images of mail that is processed through their facilities. They all had a return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Law enforcement officials seized three more suspicious packages Thursday and said they were similar to crude suspected pipe bombs sent to George Soros, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder.
Another was addressed to Robert De Niro, an outspoken Democratic supporter, and sent to a Manhattan address associated with the actor.
Timeline of Suspicious Packages
None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday the Justice Department was dedicating every available resource to the investigation "and I can tell you this: We will find the person or persons responsible. We will bring them to justice."
Trump, on the other hand, complained that "this 'bomb' stuff" was taking attention away from the upcoming election and said critics were wrongly blaming him and his heated rhetoric.
Investigators were analyzing the innards of the crude devices to reveal whether they were intended to detonate or simply sow fear just before Election Day.
Law enforcement officials said that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged to explode upon opening. But they were uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm.
The common thread among the bomb targets was obvious: their critical words for Trump and his frequent, harsher criticism in return.
Trump claimed Friday he was being blamed for the mail bombs, complaining in a tweet sent before dawn: "Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, 'it's just not Presidential!'"
The package to Clapper was addressed to him at CNN's Midtown Manhattan address. Clapper, a frequent Trump critic, told CNN that he was not surprised he was targeted and that he considered the actions "definitely domestic terrorism."
Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide, said in a note to staff that all mail to CNN domestic offices was being screened at off-site facilities. He said there was no imminent danger to the Time Warner Center, where CNN's New York office is located.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
