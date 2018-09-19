Police in New Jersey have arrested a suspect after a man was fatally struck in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene.59-year-old Paul Frischer of Franklin Lakes is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal accident and endangering an injured victim.The accident happened Monday night in front of a group home for the disabled on MacArthur Avenue.The victim, 42-year-old Giovanni Rivera, was a resident of that home.Rivera was treated at the scene and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he later died.Police released surveillance pictures of the vehicle involved.Neighbors say drivers often speed on the street.Authorities determined Frischer was the owner and operator of the the vehicle involved in the crash, a 1999 Chevy Suburban that was missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood and windshield.The vehicle fled the scene traveling northbound on MacArthur Avenue.----------